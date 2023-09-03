A 39-year-old individual was arrested by authorities in a buy-bust operation around 11:00 in the evening on Friday, September 1, in Barangay Poblacion 4, Coron, Palawan.

Emmanuel Mangalino Sr. was arrested in an operation executed through a collaboration of law enforcement agencies, including the Coron Municipal Police Station (Coron MPS), personnel from the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) and RCSG Palawan, Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of Palawan Provincial Police Office (Pal PPO), 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (2nd PPMFC), Regional Intelligence Division (RID-CIT) of Palawan, and Regional Intelligence Unit 4B (RIU4B-PIT) of Palawan, in conjunction with the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (2nd SOU-MG) of Coron MSBC.

Confiscated from the suspect’s possession were 2 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, which were the subject of sale, 3 other heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, 1 one-thousand-peso bill marked as money, 1 five-hundred-peso bill marked as money, 2 units of android cellular phones, 1 stainless scissors, 2 lighters, 2 pieces of cut aluminum foil, 1 pack of plastic sachets, 1 needle, 1 coin purse, and a shoebox.

The total estimated weight of the confiscated substances is approximately 0.5 grams, with a market value of P 4,500.

Following the operation, an inventory of the seized evidence was conducted, and both the suspect and the recovered pieces of evidence were transported to the Coron MPS for proper disposition.