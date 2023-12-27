A 40-year-old driver residing in Barangay Mandaragat, Puerto Princesa City, was arrested during a joint buy-bust operation in Barangay San Juan, Aborlan, Palawan.

The Palawan Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), in collaboration with the Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 4B, carried out the operation, leading to the arrest of an individual known as “alias Ben.”

An undercover agent managed to purchase a transparent, heat-sealed plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance, suspected to be shabu, worth approximately PHP 3,500.

Confiscated from the suspect were a green small box, a black wallet containing a genuine Five Hundred Peso bill, boodle money, empty plastic sachets, aluminum foil, aluminum pieces, an orange lighter, and a metallic silver Nissan Navara with an undisclosed plate number.

The estimated total weight of the confiscated drugs was around 1.005 grams, with a street value of P8,500.

The suspect is now facing charges under Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.