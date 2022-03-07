A man wanted for posting malicious content online against a real estate agent was nabbed Thursday last week at Zone 4, Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City.

The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) Station 2 identified the man arrested on March 3 as Erwin Bacaltos Miagao, 42.

Miagao was served with a warrant of arrest for violating Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, for posting alleged malicious content about a land deal with a real estate agent on his social media account, according to P/Maj. Noel Manalo, the chief of City Police Station 2.

“Dati daw kasi siyang nag ri-real estate, tapos itong kasamahan niya, nagkabilihan na daw ng lupa, hindi daw siya nasabihan. Hindi daw siya napartihan, ang sama ng loob daw niya dinaan niya sa social media,” Manalo said. He did not provide details on what the suspect posted.

The warrant was issued by Judge Angelo Ramirez Arizala of Branch 52, 4th Judicial Region of the Palawan Regional Trial Court (RTC) dated August 31, 2021.

Miagao was allowed to post a bail of P30,000 for his temporary freedom.

Manalo also said Miagao was one of four suspects who were arrested by the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (2nd SOU-MG) for illegal collection and trading of giant clam shells on April 16, 2021, in Sitio Green Island, Barangay Tumarbong in Roxas municipality.