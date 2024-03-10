A 53-year-old man was apprehended after allegedly engaging in the illegal transport of lumber using a motorbanca in Quezon, Palawan, on Friday, March 8.

According to a police report, at around 7:45 p.m., joint personnel from the Quezon Municipal Police Station, CIDG Palawan, and the Coast Guard Sub-Station Quezon conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of a man known by alias “Rene” in Sitio Calatabog, Brgy. Panitian, Quezon.

Authorities confiscated approximately 200 board feet of round timber (bakhaw) valued at ₱5,000, as well as the motorbanca named “Asman Jay,” from the suspect.

The suspect is currently under police custody, awaiting charges for violating Presidential Decree No. 705, also known as the Forestry Reform Code of the Philippines.