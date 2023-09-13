(WARNING: Mention of firearms)

A man was apprehended in Roxas municipality by law enforcement personnel who arrived in response to an urgent call reporting his unlawful possession of firearms and threats.

Arrested on Monday, September 11, in Sitio San Dionisio, Barangy Malcampo, Roxas in Northern Palawan, was 35-year-old Fortunato Albao Torecampo Jr. for alleged violation of Republic Act (RA) 10591.

The Palawan provincial police reported that he was apprehended by the Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS) following a complaint made by a resident of Purok Zambales in Barangay 3, Roxas.

The incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. when a concerned resident contacted the Roxas MPS to report purported mistreatment inflicted by Torecampo on her nephew. The suspect was accused of menacing the family with an unlawfully possessed firearm.

In response to the distress call, law enforcement personnel promptly mobilized, accompanied by members of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO). Their objective was to verify the report and execute a rescue operation for the alleged victims.

Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers immediately noticed firearms in plain sight near the area where Torecampo was discovered asleep. The victims positively identified these firearms as the ones used by the suspect to intimidate them.

Confiscated from Torecampo’s possession were an air gun with ammunition, an improvised 12-gauge shotgun, and an improvised holder containing 20 pellets.

Republic Act 10591, also known as the “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act,” aims to regulate and control the ownership, possession, and use of firearms and ammunition in the Philippines.

It was enacted to enhance public safety and security by setting strict standards and requirements for individuals and entities seeking to acquire and possess firearms.