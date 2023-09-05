A search warrant was executed in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza, early Tuesday morning, leading to the apprehension of a 41-year-old resident on charges of possessing illegal firearms and illicit drugs.

The Police Provincial Office (PPO) in Palawan identified him in a report as Roberto Rose Jr., a resident of Sitio Marabajay in the same barangay.

He was apprehended by personnel of the Bataraza Municipal Police Station (MPS) and various law enforcement units.

During the search, the team recovered from his possession one Colt Automatic .45 caliber pistol, along with a black single-stock magazine, four pieces of full metal .45 caliber live ammunition, and 21 pieces of .45 caliber live ammunition.

They also found a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, a crumpled paper, a green eco bag, a black inside holster, and a sling bag.

Both Rose and the collected evidence were taken to Bataraza MPS for further investigation, documentation, and appropriate action.