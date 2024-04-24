A 58-year-old man was arrested by authorities after his firearm accidentally fell in Barangay Abongan, Taytay, Palawan, around 11 p.m. last night, April 23.

The suspect was identified as Rex Bernabe, a resident of the area.

According to the investigation by Taytay Police, a group of barangay tanod and a several Marines were on patrol during the Foundation Day of Bagong Silang in Brgy. Abongan when they noticed the suspect’s improvised firearm accidentally falling.

The watchmen immediately approached and confiscated the improvised firearm, along with a piece of ammunition for a caliber 12mm shot shell.

The suspect is currently in the custody of Taytay MPS and will face charges for violating Republic Act No. 10591.