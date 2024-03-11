A man was nearly arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance in front of his girlfriend’s boarding house in Barangay Maningning, Puerto Princesa City.

A report from the Anti Crime Task Force (ACTF), released on the We R1 at Your Service social media page on March 9, identified the man as JM, 20 years old.

He reportedly made noise by yelling because his 21-year-old girlfriend refused to come out at around 11:48 p.m. on March 8 in the said barangay.

“Kaya daw siya sumisigaw dahil ayaw lumabas ng kanyang girl friend sa loob ng boarding house,” the ACTF said.

Since no one lodged a complaint against JM, the ACTF opted to send him back home instead.