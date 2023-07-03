The Malunes family from Barangay Candawaga, Rizal town, was recognized as the “Most Exemplary Pantawid Pamilya” among the regional finalists for the Search for Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya 2023 program in a ceremony held in Metro Manila recently.

The Malunes family, which received the honor on June 27, stood out among five regional finalists after undergoing a meticulous selection process, which included desk validation, field validation, and desk screening.

These assessments were carried out by the Regional Selection Team, consisting of representatives from 4Ps MIMAROPA Family Development Focal, Information Officer, Gender & Development Focal, as well as judges from esteemed organizations such as the Department of Health (DOH), Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM), Protective Services Division, and Office of the Regional Director of DSWD Field Office MIMAROPA.

As a testament to their outstanding achievements, the Malunes family was awarded a cash prize, along with a plaque, certificate, and an assortment of gifts from sponsors, including school supplies, canned goods, cakes, and chocolates.

Furthermore, the competition also recognized other remarkable families. The Robiso-Ribot family from Brgy. Poblacion, Magdiwang, Romblon, claimed the title of 1st Runner-Up, while the Halog family from So. Bato-Ili, Brgy. Monteclaro, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, secured the 2nd Runner-Up position. The Francisco-Fabon family from Brgy. Montelago, Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, was named 3rd Runner-Up, and the Aranilla family from Brgy. Sihi, Buenavista, Marinduque, emerged as the 4th Runner-Up.

Each of them also received a cash prize, plaque, and certificate in recognition of their remarkable accomplishments.

The Regional Search for Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya aims to acknowledge exceptional and model 4P’s beneficiary families who exemplify strong family bonds, positive behavior, exemplary practices, and achievements that have a positive impact on their community.