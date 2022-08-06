- Advertisement by Google -

Pinoy fans welcomed Kpop star Cha Eun-woo to the Philippines ahead of his “Just One 10 Minute” meet-up by making him a trending topic on social media site Twitter on Friday night, August 5.

Hashtags #MaligayangPagbabalikChaEunWoo #차은우_WelcomeToMNL and #WelcomeBackChaEunWoo dominated Twitter’s trending list.

Prior to his arrival, the 25-year-old South Korean artist’s fans camped out around Ninoy Aquino International Airport, complete with banners and light sticks, hoping to catch a glimpse of him.

Cha Eun Woo at Incheon International Airport on his way to Manila, Philippines. Photo courtesy of Newsen

Eun-woo, a member of Kpop boy group ASTRO, is set to meet his fans today, August 6, in a sold-out fan meet at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

- Advertisement -

Cha Eun-woo is a K-pop celebrity in addition to having roles in many dramas, such as “Gangnam Beauty,” “Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung,” and “True Beauty.”

The first fan gathering that Cha Eun-woo held happened in October 2019.

About Post Author