Male sub-adult crocodile rescued in Bataraza

The rescue of the sub-adult crocodile in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza. | Photo courtesy of PCSD

Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) recovered one male sub-adult saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus) that was handed over by resident Danny Alipoon of Sitio Kinurong, Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza, on July 4.

The crocodile was inadvertently caught in a fishing net near Alipoon’s home, according to him. The study area is located along with one of Rio Tuba’s tributaries.

The event was reported to the Wildlife Trafficking Monitoring Officers (WTMOs)-Bataraza, who reacted quickly after receiving the information. For the recovery of the crocodile, they also worked with the Barangay Local Government Unit via barangay Kgd. Doreen Saiyo.

It was released on the same day after a comprehensive evaluation of the animal species in Rio Tuba river’s inner reaches.

The saltwater crocodile is 173 cm in length and 20 cm in breadth and is classified as a “Critically Endangered Species” under PCSD Resolution No. 15-521.

