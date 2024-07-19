BATARAZA, Palawan — The local government here, in partnership with a Malaysian investment group, broke ground on Thursday for an ambitious $8 billion “Smart City” development plan aimed at modernizing the municipality.

The JJC Group Development Asia Sdn Bhd and the local government of Bataraza held the project’s groundbreaking ceremony in Brgy. Inogbong. The project, encompassing major infrastructure and tourism-related developments, is envisioned to cover approximately 2,000 hectares of property.

Angel Salvatierra, Vice President of JJC Group, said that the project will transform the municipality “into a better Bataraza.”

“This is a moment for all of us. Today is the beginning of a great opportunity of development, for the people of Bataraza and Palawan as well. This project is meant to develop Bataraza and transform it into a new one,” he said.

Bataraza Mayor Abraham “Abe” Ibba and Jismit Japong, CEO and President of JJC Group Malaysia, during the Smart City inauguration and groundbreaking ceremony on July 18.

The project porfolio includes an international airport, an international seaport that opens to the area to the BIMP region and economy, hotels and casinos, an amusement park, a university, modern facilities for transport power and water services, a shopping mall and an F1 certified race track.

The project will also include the construction of a Bataraza Tower themed at the pineapple fruit which is a major export product of the municipality.

Jismit Japong, CEO and President of JJC Group Malaysia, said that their goal is to establish a sustainable city that will represent Bataraza’s culture and heritage.

“Together with the LGU, we aim to create a city that is economically, socially and environmentally sustainable. The design respects Bataraza heritage, environment, community, people. We are also considering the future of generations as well,” he said.

The JJC group and the local government of Bataraza on June 18 signed a Memorandum of Agreement on the project, stating among others that the company will source 70 percent of its manpower requirements from the local labor market.

“JJC intends to prioritize the local hiring of local consultants, contractors, manpowermof Bataraza and Palawan areas. As such, this development is expected to create the large amount of job opportunities during alo stages of the development and maintenance of this project,” Japong added.

Mayor Abraham “Abe” Ibba expressed his gratitude to JJC Group, emphasizing that it was a strategic decision considering the close distance of Bataraza and Sabah.

“Thank you JJC for your dedication and commitment to our municipality. Together we are making history. Napakaswerte po natin dito sa Bataraza. Sa dami ng bayan dito sa Pilipinas, tayo ang napili ng JJC na gawing partner para maging Smart City dahil ang Bataraza, very strategic, pinakamalapit na mainland from Sabah. Supportahan natin at makiisa tayo,” Ibba said.

The Smart City development project is expected to be completed within 5 to 7 years, its proponents said.