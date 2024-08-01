The Malaysian group that has partnered with the local government of Bataraza to undertake an $8 billion development plan dubbed “Smart City” has issued a statement dismissing allegations posted on social media labeling the project a “scam.”

The JJC Group Development Asia Sdn. Bhd. issued a statement Wednesday, July 31, reacting to the allegations posted by a netizen on Facebook.

“I categorically deny the allegation, which is nothing other than the writer’s intention to tarnish and condemn JJC Group International in the eyes of the public, especially in the Philippines,” Jismit Japong, the president and CEO of JJC, stated.

The company was reacting to a Facebook post by a certain Jeric Norman from Zamboanga City, who claimed that JJC officials have been demanding a payment of ₱16.8 million from contractors interested in being involved in the project.

“Bataraza Palawan Smart City is a SCAM Project. Wag po kayong maniwala na naghahanap ang mga taong ito ng mga Triple A Engineers. Sila daw ay mga Official ng JJC Group International Development. Hihingian nila ang mga Triple A Constructors ng P16.8 Million pesos para kunwari makasama sa pag-construct ng Project. At ipapalabas nila na sa Malaysia ang pirmahan ng MOA pagkatapos magbayad ng P16.8 Million pesos,” Norman posted on his FB account on July 26.

“Pati ang Palawan LGU ay dinadramahan nla na may mangyayaring $8 Billion Project sa lugar nila pero lahat ng ito ay drama lang, pati pag ground breaking nila noong July 18, 2024 sa Bataraza Palawan ay lahat drama at pakita lang sa media. Silang dalawa ang pangunahing tao na naghihingi ng pera sa mga Triple A constructor as upfront payment bago e award ang kontrata sa inyo. May nabiktima na silang mga contractor sa Iloilo at Palawan. Kung sinu naka kilala kay Eleazar Carnaje at Eddie Garvacio Garcia ay ipag-alam kagad sa pinakamalapit na police,” he stated.

JJC pointed out that the memorandum of agreement (MOA) they have entered with the local government of Bataraza and the groundbreaking ceremony held on July 18 were legitimate activities.

Under the MOA, JJC Group has committed to raising $8 billion to implement the project, which includes housing buildings, an airport, shopping malls, five-star hotels, a cable car system, a stadium, a convention center, and a Formula 1 race track in a 2,000-hectare property in Barangay Inogbong and its adjacent areas.

Japong earlier said that the project is their biggest venture in Asia so far in their 20 years in the construction industry.

Palawan News has sought a reaction from the local government and is yet to receive a reply.