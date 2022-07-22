- Advertisement by Google -

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested on Thursday a private contractor from Palawan for tax evasion related to the projects funded by the Malampaya funds during the previous administration.

Rebecca Tiotangco, owner of Anilos Trading and Construction, was arrested by NBI agents at her home in Purok Waling-Waling, Barangay Maunlad around 10 a.m. on account of an arrest warrant issued by the Court of Tax Appeal (CTA).

The case against Tiotangco was filed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in 2014 after determining that the contractor failed to pay the proper income taxes from earnings made in 2008 and 2010 from the Malampaya royalty funded projects of the provincial government during the term of former governor Joel T. Reyes.

Government prosecutors had accused Tiotangco of deliberately failing to pay the government some P82.36 M in taxes inclusive of surcharges and interests.

As early as 2020, the CTA convicted Tiotangco on two counts of violation of Section 255 of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, and sentenced with an indeterminate penalty of one to two years of imprisonment, in addition to a fine P10,000, but the defendant had filed an appeal.

The CTA rejected the accused’s motion for reconsideration on June9,2022, allowing for her arrest.

As of this writing, Tiotangco was still under NBI custody.