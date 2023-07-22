President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has lifted the COVID-19 restrictions in the entire country by issuing Proclamation No. 297.

“All prior orders, memoranda, and issuances that are effective only during the State of Public Health Emergency shall be deemed withdrawn, revoked or canceled and shall no longer be in effect,” Proclamation 297 reads. It was issued on Friday, July 21, but was released on Saturday.

“All EUA (emergency use authorization) issued by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) pursuant to Executive Order (EO) No. 121 (s. 2020) shall remain valid for a period of one year from the date of lifting of the State of Public of Public Health Emergency for the sole purposes of exhausting the remaining vaccines,” it said.

On March 2020, former president Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation No. 922, declaring a State of Public Health Emergency nationwide due to the severe COVID-19 pandemic.

This was followed by Executive Order No. 121 (series of 2020), granting the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the authority to issue EUAs or examination under anesthesia for COVID-19 vaccines, valid only during the public health emergency.

Proclamation No. 297 stated that all agencies must ensure their policies consider lifting the State of Public Health Emergency and make necessary amendments or new regulations as appropriate.

It also stated that although COVID-19 remains to be a serious concern for certain subpopulation and requires continued public health response, the country has maintained sufficient healthcare system capacity and low hospital bed utilization rates even after the liberalization of COVID-19 health protocols.

Last May, the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted the decreasing trend in COVID-19 deaths, decline in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and intensive care unit admission, and the high levels of population immunity to SARS-CoV-2.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also concurred with the advice offered by the IHR regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and determined that COVID-9 has now an established and ongoing health issue, which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.