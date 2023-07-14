President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. does not see any problem in allowing the commercial release of the upcoming controversial “Barbie” movie in Philippine cinemas.

“Maganda raw eh, sabi nila,” President Marcos said in a chance interview on the sidelines of his series of official engagements on Friday in Northern Samar.

Marcos commented after some concerns came out on the supposed depiction of a map that shows China’s alleged territorial claims in the South China Sea through the so-called nine-dash line.

“Siyempre, ‘yung sinasabi nila ‘yung kasama doon sa ‘yung boundary line na ginawa. Ang sagot ko doon, what do you expect? It’s a work of fiction,” the President said.

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRBC) has approved Warner Bros’ upcoming movie “Barbie,” allowing its commercial release in the Philippines.