April 21 will be a regular holiday for the observance of Eid’l Fitr or the Feast of Ramadan, as declared by Malacañang on Friday, April 14, through Presidential Proclamation No. 201.

According to the Palace, the declaration aims to “allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid’l Fitr.”

The proclamation also aims to bring the religious and cultural significance of Eid’l Fitr to the fore of the national consciousness.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos has recommended the declaration of April 21, 2023, as a national holiday to observe Eid’l Fitr as a regular holiday throughout the country.

Eid’l Fitr, also known as the Festival of Sweets, is one of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

It is an occasion for Muslims to express gratitude to Allah for providing them the strength and endurance to fast during Ramadan. It is also a time for families to gather and strengthen their bonds while enjoying traditional food.

This holiday declaration is part of the government’s efforts to promote religious harmony and cultural understanding among Filipinos of all faiths. It allows all Filipinos to appreciate and understand the customs and traditions of Muslim Filipinos.

Palawan is home to a significant population of Muslims, primarily consisting of indigenous groups such as Jama Mapun and Tausug.

