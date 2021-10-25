It’s that time of year again. For most people, it’s a time to celebrate and reconnect with loved ones. For others, it’s a time to rest and reflect.



But whatever the holidays mean to you, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is offering a variety of ways to Make the Holiday Yours.



As always, every drink you purchase entitles you to a one-holiday stamp. Collect 18 stamps and get a Limited Edition Holiday Tumbler. It comes in four different designs, so you can choose one that matches your holiday mood.

Once you’ve completed your stamp card, you can redeem your tumbler starting October 23, 2021* at your nearest The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® store. In Palawan, you may visit their branch at the lower ground level of SM City Puerto Princesa.



Valid for dine-in, take-out, pick-up, or delivery orders only from October 23, 2021, to January 15, 2022.



Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-127438 Series of 2021.



Tumbler redemption in our Visayas and Mindanao stores starts on November 24, 2021.



Whatever your holiday mood is, we have a tumbler for you! Our Limited Edition Holiday Tumblers feature stainless steel, double-walled construction with a classy matte finish. Each one is also leakproof and can keep your drink hot or cold for up to 12 hours. Choose from four sleek designs exclusive to the Philippines — CLOUD (teal and yellow), BUTTER (yellow), OCEAN (blue), and ASH (gray).