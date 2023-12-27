The Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives is advocating for a legislative investigation into potential conflicts of interest and land issues at Yulo King Ranch (YKR) in Coron and Busuanga, Palawan, owned by the family of Department of Environment and Natural Resources Sec. Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga.

Representative France Castro of the ACT Teachers Party-list and member of the radical faction, questioned Loyzaga’s acceptance of the highest position in the DENR, noting her awareness of her family’s Yulo King Ranch in Palawan being subject to legal petitions for land distribution to farmers under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).

She said her group had previously submitted a resolution in Congress regarding this issue, aimed at giving farmers an opportunity to express their complaints.

“Kailangan naman tingnan din ng Marcos administration itong problema ng ating mga magsasaka dyan sa Yulo ranch,” Castro said.

The measure declared that following the EDSA People Power 1 event, control of the land was taken over by the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), which appointed the Bureau of Animal Industry to manage the estate’s financial affairs.

Castro stated that they plan to thoroughly look into the complaints of the farmers to carefully evaluate issues related to the supposed conflict of interest involving the DENR secretary and Yulo King Ranch.

Makabayan stated that investigations would likely show that the land was being farmed before Proclamation 1387 came into effect, with the farmers purportedly receiving minimal payment from the corporation.

YKR, which is now known as the Busuanga Pasture Reserve, was designated as a pasture reserve under Proclamation No. 1387 by former President Ferdinand Marcos in 1975. It spans an approximate area of 40,000 hectares and is situated within the municipalities of Coron and Busuanga in Palawan.

In April 2022, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) announced that it will distribute a portion of the controversial ranch to around 786 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Busuanga.

The distribution is reportedly in accordance with Executive Order No. 75, Series of 2019, which includes five agricultural graduates, and an additional 50 hectares will be set aside for former rebels recognized as farmer-beneficiaries.