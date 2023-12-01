Recent law enforcement and intelligence operations in Palawan have been targeting tobacco smuggling, leading to multiple arrests and the confiscation of a substantial amount of contraband in the final week of November.

The operations, conducted by joint law enforcement authorities, spanned from November 21 in Narra to November 29 in Sofronio Española.

These efforts resulted in the apprehension of several individuals and the confiscation of 534 rims and 39 master cases of smuggled New Berlin, Fort White, and Fort Black cigarettes, along with the vehicles used in their transport and distribution.

The apprehended suspects on November 21 were identified as King Aries Magbanua, Rodolfo Balasanas, Mark Ronel Regalado, Sairal Unos, Alrin Marajah, Sanny Nasad, Nader Hapol, and Jailani Sakkam.

A subsequent operation on November 27 in Barangay Pulot Center, Sofronio Española, led to the arrest of suspected cigarette smuggler Sota Taib, from whom four master cases of New Berlin cigarettes were confiscated.

Another operation on November 29 in Sitio Sumpaka, Brgy. Pulot Shore, Sofronio Española, resulted in the recovery of 35 master cases of abandoned New Berlin cigarettes.

The seized cigarettes have an estimated market value of P525,000.

Bantay Palawan team leader Jessie Degillo stated on Friday that the recent operations against cigarette smuggling in Palawan demonstrate the government’s strong commitment to pursuing those responsible.

“Actually, itong unang operation namin mayroon kaming asset sa area. Kinumpirma niya na may parating na lantsa sa Karamay, Pulot Shore. Ang problema, biglang nag-iba sila ng dadaungan,” said Degillo.

“Bago kasi dumating ang mga lantsa sa mga daungan, may nagki-clearing yan sa kanila. Noong panahon na yun, nagduda siguro sila kaya hindi din namin nahuli. Nakapokus kami sa Karamay, sila naman sa kabilang bukana nagdaong. Pero noong lumabas ang isang sasakyan na naghahakot doon sa kung saan kami naka standby, yun ang naharang namin at nahuli,” he explained.

Degillo said that after their operation, they received a tip-off about another incoming shipment. But an operation conducted on the night of November 28 turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Noong umaga (November 29) na namin inabangan uli, hanggang sa dumating nga itong Rusco, nakuha namin ang mga sigarilyo, Pero nakatakas ang mga suspek. Pero mati-trace naman ang may-ari ng Rusco kung saan nakasakay ang 35 master cases ng sigarilyo,” Degillo said.

The operations were a collaborative effort involving various agencies, including the Philippine Coast Guard Intelligence Group Palawan (CGIG-PAL), Philippine Coast Guard Counter Intelligence Unit Palawan (CGCIU-PAL), Bantay Palawan Task Force (BPTF), Narra Anti-Crime Task Force, Philippine Tobacco Institute (PTI), Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS), Brooke’s Point MPS, Sofronio Española MPS, along with other law enforcement units.

The individuals arrested during these operations are being charged with violations of the Graphic Health Warnings Law and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

In June this year, Governor Dennis Socrates held a meeting with local agency leaders to address the issue of cigarette smuggling in the province.

He learned in this meeting that the rate of illicit trade in the region was estimated at 48%, marking the highest level in Luzon and mirroring the situation in Mindanao. This surge in illegal activity coincided with a significant 74% decline in the legitimate industry’s volume over four years, resulting in a loss of up to P1 billion in government revenue.

Illicit cigarettes have proliferated in various areas of Palawan, including Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Espanola, Rizal, Quezon, Narra, Puerto Princesa, Roxas, San Vicente, and Taytay, extending to the islands of Cuyo and Linapacan.

Authorities have identified Southern Palawan as a critical entry point for cigarette smuggling, with illicit products entering from Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Sulu, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi.

They said blatant and widespread sale and distribution of these illicit cigarettes in Palawan, often in open violation of laws and regulations, demonstrate a disrespect towards both national and local authorities, as well as law enforcement personnel.

To combat this growing issue, the provincial government has proposed several action plans. Key among them is a joint effort by the provincial government, PCSD, Bantay Palawan, PNP Maritime, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to conduct coordinated patrols along the coastlines against the smuggling of illegal cigarettes.