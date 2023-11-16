A prominent figure on the consolidated regional target list was arrested in a joint anti-illegal drugs buy-bust operation carried out in Sitio Canumay, Brgy. Rio Tuba, Bataraza, around 9:35 in the evening of Thursday, November 16.

Diolito Bentor Gonzalez was apprehended by operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU), the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), and the Bataraza Municipal Police Station (MPS) during a transaction at his own residence.

Gonzalez attempted to flee but was immediately cornered by the operatives.

Two sachets of suspected shabu were seized in his possession, along with the marked buy-bust money amounting to P2,100.

During interrogation, he revealed that his source of illegal substances was an incarcerated individual named Dayne Natividad, who is currently serving time at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) for similar charges.

Gonzalez will face charges in violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, and is currently under police custody.