Police arrested a man identified as Hassan Arthur Vicencio, 48, alias “Kumander Tiger,” in Sitio Apan, Purok Fire Tree, Barangay Sicsican, Puerto Princesa City this morning, October 20.

He was apprehended around 6 a.m. at his residence after being allegedly found in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Authorities entered his home with a search warrant issued by Executive Judge Soledad Rodriguez-Cayetano on October 17.

Seized from his possession were a .38 caliber pistol, one Caliber .45 magazine, five Caliber .45 pistol bullets, and ten .38 caliber bullets.

Charges for violating Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, will be filed against the suspect through an inquest proceeding.

Kumander Tiger is believed to be the leader of the Maharlika Group, which is supposedly involved in illegal land distribution activities within the city and other areas in the province.

In 2020, he was implicated in the alleged illegal demolition of a home in Barangay San Jose.

Prior to the incident, the victim, an elderly resident, alleged that Vicencio threatened to demolish his home and kill him if he fails to pay P5,000 for the land where his house was built.