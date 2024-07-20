President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has pledged to address Palawan’s longstanding power problem, announcing that three agencies will work together to study and develop methods to improve the province’s power infrastructure, with the goal of ensuring a dependable electricity supply.

He stated that the government is aware of the persistent electricity problems faced by the residents, so the National Electrification Administration (NEA), Maharlika Investment Group, and the Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) will collaborate to study how to resolve the issue.

He anticipates that the efforts of these three agencies will lead to positive outcomes, finally realizing the long-held dream of the Palaweños for reliable electricity service and supply.

“Alam din [namin] ang inyong mga hinaing, una na dyan [ay] ang kakulangan [sa] suplay ng kuryente,” President Marcos said on Thursday, July 18, as he led the distribution of financial assistance to farmers, fishermen, and their families affected by El Niño at the Edward S. Hagedorn Coliseum in Puerto Princesa City.

“Upang matugunan ito, ang Maharlika Investment Corporation, ang National Electrification Administration, at ang Palawan [Electric] Cooperative ay [magsasagawa] ng pag-aaral upang mapabuti ang supply ng kuryente sa inyong lalawigan. Tayo ay umaasa sa mga positibong bunga ng mga kasunduang ito,” he added.

The President’s statement is related to the agreement signed last May in Manila by Maharlika, NEA, and Paleco to stabilize Palawan’s electricity supply, which is critical for overcoming the obstacles that currently restrict its appeal as an investment destination.

The province grapples with several power issues, notably increasing electricity bills. This rise stems from the expiration of current power supply agreements and the urgent need to establish new ones, which are formed under emergency conditions without the benefit of subsidies.

Compounding these issues is the aging distribution network. Much of the province’s power infrastructure is outdated, with many connections lacking proper insulation. This increases the risk of faults and outages, particularly during bad weather, when winds and rain can cause physical damage to the electrical lines.

The six-page agreement outlines that Maharlika will conduct detailed studies to assess Palawan’s existing electrical system and pinpoint areas for enhancement. It may fund these improvements, subject to availability and consistent with its investment approaches and risk management guidelines.

Paleco, meanwhile, will ensure extensive support for executing the agreement, providing technical and operational expertise and allowing access to necessary data and information for its partners.

NEA stated that by the third quarter of this year, they will have developed a well-defined strategy and detailed plans for future initiatives, which will include a technical study and a financial model to assess feasibility.

