Tribu Bato-Bato of Magsaysay municipality won first place in the Sining Bayanihan 2022 Cultural Dance Challenge, an annual event hosted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) as part of its initiative to prevent young people from becoming involved in drugs and violent extremism.

The Barangay Los Angeles, Magsaysay, dance group’s choreographer, John Vincent Evio, said they were proud of their participation in the regional cultural dance competition held under the Kabataan Kontra Droga at Terorismo (KKDAT) in July to August despite having only practiced for two days.

After losing in the street dance competition at the Baragatan Festival, Evio claimed they were initially hesitant to participate. However, they were unable to refuse the request of the Magsaysay Municipal Police Station (MPS).

The Sining Bayanihan, he explained, offers various contest categories, such as spoken poetry, short films, songwriting, and cultural dance.

“Since kakatapos nga lang po ng Baragatan Festival, pagod pa kaming lahat noon, knowing na medyo demotivated kami since Magsaysay or Tribu Pangalipay got only second place sa Saraotan sa Dalan. But it served as our inspiration too to become more motivated pa rin despite the result of Saraotan sa Dalan,” Evio said.

“Yung Tribu Bato-Bato po ng Los Angeles, Magsaysay, yung naatasan to represent our locality. Given the time constraint, two days lang yung practice namin then kinabukasan ng July 10 po ata is need na namin mag-shoot to produce a dance video, kasi po deadline na,” he added.

The group is composed of seven young female talents who are all residents of Los Angeles, Magsaysay.

The prejudging at the provincial level was done in August, which they won, to represent the Police Provincial Office (PPO) of Palawan to the regional competition of the Sining Bayanihan 2022.

“And just recently po na-announce yung result through Zoom na kami yung tinanghal na panalo sa regionwide competition ng Sining Bayanihan Cultural Dance Category,” Evio said.

As regional winner, he said Tribu Bato-Bato will represent the MIMAROPA PNP in the national competition. (with a report from Joel Contrivida)

