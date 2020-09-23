Magsaysay town records 2 new active COVID-19 cases

Magsaysay’s rural health unit (RHU) said the two new patients are “identified close contacts” of the fifth case on their record.

The municipality of Magsaysay reported on Tuesday two new cases of COVID-19, raising its tally to seven “active” cases.

“Ang dalawang nasabing bagong kaso ay mga identified na close contacts ng huling naging kumpirmadong kaso natin sa Magsaysay,” the town’s Rural Health Unit stated.

“Silang dalawa ay pawang mula sa Maynila at walang ipinakikitang sintomas mula nang dumating sa Magsaysay hanggang maidiretso sa Barangay Isolation Unit,” it added. The patients will undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Due to the new cases, the inter-agency task force (IATF) of the town reactivated the quarantine control points linking to Cuyo town to limit the movements of residents.

All sea vessels were only allowed to dock in the mainland of Magsaysay. The use of quarantine passes was also imposed again per family.

Magsaysay residents who are 18 below and 60 above are prohibited from leaving their homes. Students who need to submit their modules for modified learning will have to be assisted by their parents in taking them to their teachers.

Authorized persons outside residence will need to bring their ID with them when going out to validate their age in the checkpoints, the statement said.

Magsaysay’s total COVID-19 positive cases is 8.

(With reports from Ruil Alabi)