Magsaysay municipality emerged as grand champion out of nine municipalities that competed in the Pantigoan sa Dalan, a cultural dancing competition that was one of the highlights of the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival official opening on June 14.

Prior to the competition, each competing local government unit performed a dance parade at the PGP Convention Center in the Capitol. Magsaysay won the grand prize of ₱150,000 and a plaque for their coordinated, lively performance and impressive attire.

El Nido followed as the 1st runner up, receiving ₱125,000 and a plaque, while Rizal town was named the 2nd runner up, awarded ₱100,000 and a plaque.

Cagayancillo won Best in Costume; Quezon was recognized for Best in Choreography; and Sofronio Española received the Best in Parade as special awards, each garnering ₱30,000.

Additional special awards saw Mayor Rommel dela Torre of Magsaysay honored as the Best Dancing Mayor, and Vice Mayor Ma. Gracia Zapanta of Rizal as the Best Dancing Vice Mayor, each receiving ₱10,000.

Aborlan, Cagayancillo, Narra, Quezon, San Vicente, and Sofronio Española also showcased remarkable dance performances, earning ₱50,000 each as consolation prizes.