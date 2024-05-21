A man was arrested in Magsaysay town after allegedly causing disturbance due to excessive alcohol consumption on May 17, according to a report from the Cuyo Police.

The suspect, who was arrested in Barangay Alcoba, was identified as Edmar Mondejar, 30, a fisherman and resident of Paya Island.

Mondejar allegedly became uncontrollable and created a ruckus in the vicinity as a result of his intoxication.

As a result, he was charged with violating Republic Act No. 6, also known as “An Act Reducing the Penalty for Illegal Possession of Bladed, Pointed or Blunt Weapons, and for Other Purposes,” at his residence in the said barangay.

Mondejar’s arrest stemmed from a case filed against him by an individual he had a confrontation with.

A warrant was issued against him by Judge Norferio Barranco Nono of the MCTC Cuyo-Agutaya-Magsaysay on February 8, 2024, with a bail set at ₱36,000.