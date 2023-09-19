A 22-year-old resident of Sitio San Carba, Barangay Balaguen, Magsaysay, Palawan, was apprehended by authorities on Saturday in Brgy. Apagahan, Patnongon in Antique for charges of child abuse and rape.

The suspect, identified as Vincent Amante, also known as “Vince,” was apprehended in a joint manhunt Charlie operation conducted by a team comprising personnel from Cuyo Municipal Police Station (MPS) and Patnongon MPS.

Amante is facing charges for other acts of child abuse under Section 10(A) of Republic Act 7610 and two counts of statutory rape under Article 266-A, Paragraph 1(D) of the Revised Penal Code as amended by RA 11648.

The victim is a 14-year-old resident of Magsaysay who the suspect claimed as his girlfriend.

The warrants were issued and signed by 4th Judicial Region, Branch 13 of Puerto Princesa City Presiding Judge Hon. Arlene Bayuga Guillen, dated September 4, 2023.

Amante is currently in the custody of Patnongon MPS.