Magsaysay municipality suspends inbound travel

The Regional Inter-Agency Task Force (RIATF) on COVID-19 has approved the temporary suspension of inbound travels to the municipality of Magsaysay as requested by the local government.

The travel suspension starts this Tuesday, May 25 until June 8.

The MIATF implemented the temporary suspension of all inbound travels of returning residents and other non-APOR travelers (Authorized Persons Outside Residence) due to the surge of COVID cases in Metro Manila and in the City of Puerto Princesa.

The LGU said it is a part of their precautionary measures to limit the mobility in the municipality and minimize delays in detection, contact tracing, and isolation or quarantine.

The resolution also extended the scope of lockdown to the whole municipality, limited inter-zonal mobility, especially in high transmission areas, and non essential travels within areas under lockdown.

