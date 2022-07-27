- Advertisement by Google -

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Wednesday morning in Abra, damaging homes, roads, buildings, and other structures.

The tectonic quake, which was first recorded at 8:43 a.m. some 2 kilometers east of Lagangilang town in the province of Abra, was also felt in other provinces in Luzon, such as Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Baguio City, Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, Tarlac, Kalinga, Cavite, and others, according to Phivolcs.

It is said to be 25 kilometers deep.

Tremors are still being felt as of 12:05 p.m. in Tayum, Abra, after the main shock was reported in Lagangilang.

Meanwhile, the state-owned Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported the following intensities:

Intensity VII: Bucloc and Manabo, Abra;

Intensity VI: Vigan City, Sinait, Bantay, San Esteban, Ilocos Sur; Laoac, Pangasinan; Baguio City;

Intensity V: Magsingal and San Juan, Ilocos Sur, Alaminos City and Labrador, Pangasinan; Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya; Mexico, Pampanga; Concepcion, and Tarlac City, Tarlac; City of Manila; City of Malabon;

Intensity IV: City of Marikina; Quezon City; City of Pasig; City of Valenzuela; City of Tabuk, Kalinga; Bautista and Malasiqui, Pangasinan; Bayombong and Diadi, Nueva Vizcaya; Guiguinto, Obando, and San Rafael, Bulacan; San Mateo, Rizal;

Intensity III: Bolinao, Pangasinan; Bulakan, Bulacan; Tanay, Rizal;

Intensity II – General Trias City, Cavite; Santa Rosa City, Laguna.

The PNA said Phivolcs also logged the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity VII: Vigan City;

Intensity V: Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Peñablanca, Cagayan; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Baguio City;

Intensity IV: Gonzaga, Cagayan; Baler, Aurora; Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya; Ramos, Tarlac; Ilagan, Isabela; Basista, Pangasinan; Claveria, Cagayan; San Jose, Palayan City and Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; Madella, Quirino; Tabuk, Kalinga; Santiago City, Isabela;

Intensity III: Quezon City; Iba, Zambales; Navotas City, Malabon City, Metro Manila; Magalang & Guagua Pampanga; Bolinao, Sison and Infanta, Pangasinan; Bulakan, San Ildefonso, Guiguinto, Plaridel, and Malolos City, Bulacan; Tarlac City, Tarlac;

Intensity II: Dona Remedios Trinidad, Angat & Santa Maria, Bulacan; Tagaytay City, Cavite; Pasig City Metro Manila; Polillo, Gumaca and Infanta, Quezon;

Intensity I: Tanay, Taytay, Morong, Antipolo City, Rizal; Marilao,Bulacan; San Juan City, Las Piñas City, Metro Manila; Lucban, Quezon; Subic, Zambales; Mercedes,Camarines Norte; Olongapo City, Zambales; Carmona, Cavite.

In a statement, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said it is coordinating with regional counterparts in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon, as well as the National Capital Region.

“Assessment continues as of now but some areas have sustained damages to public and private structures. Some areas in the Cordilleras have no power and Internet. Monitoring of mountain roads continue,” it said.