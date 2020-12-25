Magnitude 6.3 quake jolts Batangas, nearby areas

In its Earthquake Information bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake’s epicenter is in Calatagan, Batangas.

A magnitude 6.3 quake jolted Batangas and nearby areas, including Metro Manila on Friday morning.

In its Earthquake Information bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake’s epicenter is in Calatagan, Batangas.

It is tectonic in origin and has a depth of 74 kilometers. The quake struck at around 7:43 a.m.

Several aftershocks have been recorded following the quake.

The Phivolcs reported the following intensities:

Intensity IV – Lemery, and Malvar, Batangas; San Pedro, Laguna; City of Manila; Marikina City; Quezon City; Cainta and Antipolo City, Rizal; Pasig City

Intensity III – Caloocan City; Tanay, Rizal; San Jose Del Monte City, and Plaridel, Bulacan; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; Cabangan and Iba, Zambales; Samal, Bataan; Valenzuela City; Malabon City

Intensity II – San Isidro, Nueva Ecija; Alaminos City, Pangasinan

According to the Phivolcs Earthquake Intensity Scale, under an intensity scale of IV, shaking is “moderately strong” which means that it is felt generally by people indoors and by some people outdoors.

Last Dec. 16, a 6.2 quake also jolted Sarangani in Davao Occidental. (PNA)