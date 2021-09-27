Occidental Mindoro was jolted early Monday by a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that was felt throughout Luzon.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tectonic quake struck kilometers northeast of the municipality of Looc at around 1:12 a.m. and had a depth of 76 kilometers.

Based on Phivolcs’ bulletin issued at 4:54 a.m., Intensity IV was felt in Calatagan, Lian, Lipa City, Malvar and Nasugbu, Batangas; Malolos City and Obando, Bulacan; Cavite City, General Trias City, Naic, Amadeo, Bacoor City, Dasmariñas City, Tagaytay City and Tanza, Cavite; Biñan City and Cabuyao City, Laguna; Las Piñas City; Malabon City; Mandaluyong City; City of Manila; Marikina City; Muntinlupa City; Parañaque City; San Juan City; Taguig City; Pateros, Metro Manila; Abra De Ilog, Looc, Lubang and Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro; Baco, Naujan and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; San Mateo and Taytay, Rizal.

Intensity III was felt in Santo Tomas City, Batangas; Makati City; Pasay City; Pasig City; Quezon City; Valenzuela City; Santa Cruz, Occidental Mindoro; Antipolo City; Socorro, Oriental Mindoro

On the other hand, Intensity II was reported in Los Baños, Laguna; Palayan City, Nueva Ecija; and Intensity I in Arayat, Pampanga.

The following instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensity V – Tagaytay City

Intensity IV – Batangas City and Calatagan, Batangas; Malolos City, Marilao and Plaridel, Bulacan; Carmona, Cavite; Malabon City; Muntinlupa City; Calapan City and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III – Pandi, Bulacan; Las Piñas City; Marikina City; Pasig City; San Juan City; Guagua, Pampanga; Dolores, Quezon; Olongapo City, Zambales

Intensity II – Baler, Aurora; Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan; Makati City; Mandaluyong City

Intensity I – Cabanatuan City and Palayan City, Nueva Ecija; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Lopez, Quezon

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports of people who felt the earthquake while instrumental intensity is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Both aftershocks and damage are expected from the magnitude 5.7 quake, according to Phivolcs.

A magnitude 4.5 aftershock struck 19 kms. northeast of Looc at around 1:40 a.m.

Intensity I was reported in Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro, Phivolcs said. (PNA)