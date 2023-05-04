An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 hit Maconacon, Isabela at 8:49 a.m. on May 4, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The earthquake’s epicenter was located at 17.63°N, 122.32°E, 29 kilometers north and 17 degrees east of Maconacon.

Phivolcs reported that the earthquake had a depth of 31 kilometers. The quake was felt in several areas across Northern Luzon, with varying intensities reported.

Intensity V was felt in Enrile, Peñablanca, and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan. Intensity IV was felt in Balbalan, Pinukpuk, and Tabuk City in Kalinga, Batac City in Ilocos Norte, and Maconacon in Isabela. Intensity III was felt in Marcos and San Nicolas in Ilocos Norte, while Intensity II was felt in Bacarra, Laoag City, and Pasuquin in Ilocos Norte and Saguday in Quirino.

Phivolcs also reported instrumental intensities of Intensity V in Peñablanca in Cagayan and Intensity IV in Gonzaga in Cagayan. Intensity III was reported in Ilagan City in Isabela, while Intensity II was felt in Tabuk City in Kalinga, Batac City and Laoag City in Ilocos Norte, Vigan City in Ilocos Sur, Santiago City in Isabela, Maddela in Quirino, and Casiguran in Aurora. Intensity I was felt in Bangued in Abra, Narvacan in Ilocos Sur, Bayombong in Nueva Vizcaya, and Baler and Dipaculao in Aurora.

Phivolcs said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but it advised the public to remain vigilant and be prepared for aftershocks.

The agency also urged local government units and residents to inspect their homes and buildings for any damage and to report them to the appropriate authorities.

About Post Author