Magara in Roxas eyed as agricultural center in the north

The Provincial Board has urged Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez to allocate funds for the establishment of the Provincial Agricultural Center (PAC) in Barangay Magara in the town of Roxas.

In a resolution authored by Board Member Leoncio N. Ola which was approved on approved Tuesday, he said that the establishment of the PAC in Barangay Magara will showcase the improved agricultural technology that can be adopted by farmers and fisherfolk in the municipality and other towns in the northern part of Palawan.

He added that the center will feature different agricultural products such as rice and other crops.

“Yong barangay Magara ay ‘yan ang rice granary ng Roxas and even of the all northern towns. Last Thursday, nandoon kaming mga First District Board Member dahil nag-turnover ng combine rice harvester na nai-provide ng Provincial Government. Mahalaga sa mga tao dito ang agrikultura kaya sana masuportahan ito na bigyan ng pondo para maging agricultural center,” Ola said.

Ola also stated that the center will be used for the effective and efficient provision of necessary support and services of improved agriculture and fisheries technologies among farmers and fisherfolk.

“There is a need to establish an agricultural center that would bring services closer to the people,” he explained.

Previously, the Provincial Agriculture recently launched the Sustainable and Innovative Agriculture (SINAG) project, a training program for farmers intended to assist them recover economically from the pandemic at the Balay sa Oma of the Provincial Agricultural Center in Barangay Irawan.

SINAG sa Balay sa Oma (House in the Farm) is a 20,000- hectare facility at the PAC in Bgy. Irawan will hold training and seminars for farmers and fisherfolks who are interested in enhancing their technical knowledge about their respective livelihoods.

It is also a learning site that showcases the present modern life on a farm with an environment that is diverse for having plants, vegetables, livestock production, fish pond for freshwater fish, fruit-bearing trees, and others.

