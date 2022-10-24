Operations at the Mactan Cebu Int’l Airport has been suspended temporarily after a Korean Air flight overshot its runway at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, the head of disaster risk reduction management of Lapu-Lapu City reported.

According to Nagiel Bañacia of the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LLCDRRMO), Korean Air flight KE631, which had 162 passengers and 11 crew on board, overshot Runway 04 of the Mactan Cebu International Airport while landing on October 23.

” Airport Fire & Rescue reported no injuries. All passengers were safely evacuated and brought to Terminal 2 of Mactan Cebu International Airport,” Bañacia said on a Facebook post early Monday morning.

“Airport operations remained suspended as of 11 p.m. Sunday for the ill-fated aircraft remained stuck about 300 meters away from the the end of Runway 04. LapuLapu City Rescue assisted and provided close support in the management of the incident,” he added.

Lapu-Lapu City Rescue first responders checking the remains of Korean Air flight KE631 at the Mactan Cebu International Airport. (Photo from the FB account of Nagiel Bañacia of the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office).

Korean Air Co. Ltd. President Woo Gi Hong, on the other hand, has addressed the situation, apologizing for their aircraft’s abnormal landing at Mactan Cebu International Airport in a separate Facebook post also Monday.

“First of all, I bow my head and apologize to everyone who saves Korean Air. Flight KE631, which was scheduled to depart from Incheon Airport on October 23rd to arrive at Cebu Airport was stopped after landing at Cebu Airport,” he said.

“Fortunately, it has been confirmed that there were no casualties, but my deepest condolences to the passengers and their families,” Woo added.

Flight KE631 departed from Incheon International Airport on October 23 to Mactan Cebu International Airport. Korean Air said it diverted the runway due to bad weather conditions.

“We are investigating the situation regarding #KE631 landing at Cebu airport. We will update detail as soon as possible,” it the airline company said.

“While the party is doing its best to ensure that passengers are safe and comfortable without any inconvenience. We will make all efforts to ensure the situation is resolved as early as possible in cooperation with the Auler Local Aviation Authority and Government Authorities. Once again my sincere apologies,” Woo said.

About Post Author