BOAC, Marinduque–The Marinduque Council for Environmental Concerns (MACEC) held a forum Wednesday, March 29, about the future paths, advancements, and challenges based on the present situation caused by the Marcopper mine tailings disaster, nearly three decades after March 24, 1996.

MACEC earlier held a talk and a mass with the Boac branch in remembrance of the province’s tragedy. Accordingly, Municipal Ordinance No. 190, Series of 2015, sponsored by then Councilor Miguel Magalang, “An Ordinance recognizing the March 24, 1996, Boac River Mining Disaster as a significant Historical Infamy in the Municipality of Boac, declaring a Memorial Day for Environmental Day for Environmental Justice.”

The law also permitted the installation of historical markers in Brgy. Hinapulan and along the riverbank inside the Boac town proper district.

The objectives of the Rights of Nature Forum are as follows: to visit the impact of mining and the quest for justice 28 years after the Marcopper mine spillage in Boac river on March 24, 1996; to give the mining affected individuals and plaintiffs a psycho social support intended to address experiences of psycho, emotional signs of distress due to the long overdue quest for justice; and to instill in the consciousness of the mining affected residents, that the mining companies still have culpability for the compensation and rehabilitation of the affected environment.

“Today more than ever is the opportunity to make sense of our ongoing struggle for environmental justice. In particular, due to the many challenges of the legal processes and procedures, the Write of Kalikasan cases is still ongoing at the Court of Appeals. The case gets old as well as two plaintiffs from Boac, so far without case resolution,” Fr. Arvin Madla, MACEC Board of Trustee chairperson said in a letter.

MACEC executive secretary and secretariat head, Beth Manggol gave credit to the Writ of Kalikasan petitioners who are still around like Eliza Hernandez and Mamerto Lanete as well to those have passed like Godofredo Manoy after providing an orientation and setting the objectives.

Then the Boac town Mayor Armi Carrion gave strong remarks of commitment along with the Diocese of Boac Bishop Marcelino Antonio Maralit. Meanwhile, Dr. Vangie Mandia and Maria Asather Sadian in behalf of Dr. Catherine Delle Sadiwa Cruz gave an update “Revisiting Impacts on Mining in the Municipality of Boac, 28 years after the infamous mine spill at Boac River.”

The provincial vice governor and MACEC Board of Trustee Lyn Angeles also discussed the ongoing cases and the quest for justice.

