The Marinduque Council for Environmental Concerns (MACEC) have convened 44 out of 61 Boac village members to look back on March 24, 1996, when the Marcopper mine tailings left the Boac River dead.

Beth Manggol of MACEC updated the Boac section of a province-wide non-governmental organization dealing with ecology and long-term effects of mining with government participation from the barangay to the municipal up to provincial and even the regional levels.

MACEC and Island Innovation Academic Council Representative also participated during the declaration of Rights of Nature PH about Climate Change Emergency. Given the recent Mindoro oil spill In the center of the center of marine biodiversity in the Verde Island Passage which shares municipal waters with Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan.

The MACEC members headed to the Our Lady of Biglang Awa Shrine to hear a mass dedicated to the more than 25 years disaster. Meanwhile, Island Innovation Ambassador from Marinduque, Dr. Randy Nobleza gave a message for the occasion almost three decades ago. The Island Innovation Ambassador also read an excerpt from the poetry suit by a Marinduque native May Morales-Dolis, “Ayon kay Kid Talaba.”

According to the solidarity message of the island innovation academic council representative and concurrent ambassador, “Guided by circular, ecocentric, horizontal, likas-kaya and kapwa mind and heartset, identifying today’s pressing challenges, coming up with alternatives has never been inspiring, relevant and timely. I don’t think we’d be able to cross the gap between now and what’s coming without declaring climate emergency now. there’s a sense of urgency, we’ve relied long enough from the nourishment of the earth, it’s time to return the favor so the earth can recover and revitalize anew.”

Next week, March 29 there would be a gathering about concrete actions about Rights of Nature and firming up the Marinduque’s Environment Code in coordination with Marinduque State College, Office of the Vice Governor and Provincial Environment and Natural Resource Office to be hosted at the Boac Cathedral social center.

