Puerto Princesa City agriculturist Melissa Theodora Macasaet received recognition from the Philippine Association of Agriculturists, Inc. as the outstanding awardee of the Philippine Federation of Professional Associations in the government service category.

Macasaet was bestowed with the Sinag Medallion for Distinction Award for demonstrating the objectives of the Philippine Association of Agriculturists, Inc. (PAAI) towards excellence and change in the agriculture sector of the Philippines.

The award is intended for professionals who have utilized their knowledge and skills with the highest level of ethical standards, resulting in significant contributions to improving work, products, outcomes, and services.

According to City Information Officer Richard Ligad, Macasaet’s performance has enhanced the image, credibility, purpose, and practices of government service in the community and nationwide.

Joining Macasaet as recipients of recognition were Dr. Michael Ibisate of Aklan State University and Dr. Arthur Baria, Assistant Vice President and Agri-Business Head of Nestle Philippines. The event took place in February at the Bahay Alumni, University of the Philippines, Diliman, Quezon City.

Meanwhile, the city government of Puerto Princesa also received a plaque of recognition and appreciation from the Department of Agriculture (DA) for its exceptional contribution to implementing the Social and Environmental Safeguards of the Philippine Rural Development Project.

The presentations that enriched meetings and knowledge-sharing sessions towards collective understanding and skill enhancement in social and environmental safeguards were also acknowledged.

The DA has funded various projects and programs in Puerto Princesa through the Philippine Rural Development Project. These include the mango processing plant in Barangay Kamuning, the seaweed production and marketing program for seaweed farmers, a 6.5-kilometer farm-to-market road from Barangay Buenavista to Maruyugon, a 3-kilometer FMR in Sitio Bual-Bualan, Barangay Simpocan, and an 8-kilometer FMR road from Sitio Bukang Liwyway to Macandring in Barangay Langogan. The awarding ceremony was held in the city of Cagayan de Oro on March 6, 2024.