The Lyrids meteor shower will be visible over the night sky during the second half of April, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) astronomical journal.

PAGASA said Lyrids can be observed from April 16 to 25, with an expected peak of activity on April 22.

“The meteor shower can be observed when Hercules, the meteor shower’s radiant rises at around 9:17 PM nightly and remains active until around 5:14 AM of the following day,” an astronomical diary stated.

Before dawn, the shower will generate 18 meteors per hour, with the radiant reaching its highest point in the sky around 4:00 a.m. The number of meteors per hour is calculated on the assumption of a clear, dark, moonless sky with radiant at the highest point in the sky.

The Lyrids shower, which was documented over 2,700 years ago, is one of the oldest known meteor showers, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Dust particles left behind by Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher, which was identified in 1861, caused it to erupt.

Aside from Lyrids, π-Puppids meteor shower will also be observed from April 15 to 28, with an expected peak on April 24. The view of the meteor shower can be observed after sunset until the shower’s radiant sinks towards the horizon around 10:09 pm, PAGASA stated.