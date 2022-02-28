The newly-commissioned enhanced satellite clinic in Barangay Luzviminda recorded its first service as a birthing facility when a 30-year-old woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl last Sunday.

The enhanced satellite clinic is one of the current administration’s top projects, which aims to provide basic healthcare and medical services to rural barangays that do not have immediate access to major hospitals.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said the woman gave birth to a 3.4-kg baby during the switch-on ceremony of the smart streetlight system.

“Kagabi nasa Luzviminda kami, na-switch-on namin ‘yong pailaw sa kalsada na nagkokonekta ng barangay hall sa ating mini city hall at sa satellite clinic. Merong nanganak doon, first na nanganak. Kasi yong ating enhanced satellite clinic, yan ay birthing facility and diagnostic center,” he said in a speech during the city hall flag ceremony on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Bayron praised the efforts of the City Health Office for the safe delivery, saying the city’s satellite clinics will ensure safe birthing services for expecting moms in remote areas.

“Ang sabi ni Doc Ric [Panganiban], kahit daw anim na nanay sabay-sabay manganak, kaya ng ating satellite clinic,” he added.