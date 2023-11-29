The Sangguniang Kabataan Federation in Palawan has a new president in Luzviminda Bautista from the town of Rizal, who received a total of 21 votes in the recently concluded Provincial Federation of the Sangguniang Kabataan Orientation and Election held yesterday at the VJR Hall of the Capitol building.

Joining Bautista in the leadership team are the newly elected officials: Junnel Banotan from Busuanga as Vice President, Bryan Nelcon Guarin from Agutaya serving as Secretary, Sammer Mocti Madsali from Bataraza appointed Treasurer, Tea Joy Borbon of San Vicente in the role of Auditor, and PROs Nyan Mae Abon from Dumaran and Mike Marcelo, Jr. from Quezon. Additionally, Patrick Kenneth Gacayan of Coron and Jayson Rey Sespeñe from Brooke’s Point will serve as Sergeants-at-Arms.

Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates led the oath-taking of the winning officials of the SK Federation of the province. In his message, he emphasized the great responsibility resting on the shoulders of the SK officials as public servants.

The governor also urged them to serve with excellence and integrity for the youth of the province.

Meanwhile, Bautista will sit as an ex-officio member of the Provincial Council, replacing outgoing SK Federation President Anyatika Rodriguez.

The event was organized under the leadership of the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Palawan, headed by Provincial Director Virgilio Tagle.

The Board of Election Supervisors included Ferdinand Bermejo of COMELEC, and Provincial Council Secretary Angela Peña, with PLTCOL Lawrence Bataller of the PNP, Roger Garinga representing Civil Society Organizations (CSO), and Dr. Dennis M. Lucas, Sr. of Palawan National School (PNS) as observers. Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez also personally attended the event.

May bago ng Sangguniang Kabataan Federation ang Palawan sa katauhan ni Luzviminda Bautista ng bayan ng Rizal matapos na makakuha ng kabuuang boto na 21 sa katatapos lamang na Panlalawigang Pederasyon ng mga Sangguniang Kabataan Orientation and Election na ginanap kahapon sa VJR Hall ng gusaling kapitolyo.

Wala namang naging kalaban si Bautista sa nabanggit na posisyon noong November 28, habang nailuklok naman bilang Bise Presidente si Junnel M. Banotan ng Busuanga; Secretary si Bryan Nelcon C. Guarin ng Agutaya; Treasurer si Sammer Mocti Madsali ng Bataraza; Auditor si Tea Joy C. Borbon ng San Vicente; PRO sina Nyan Mae F. Abon ng Dumaran at Mike B. Marcelo, Jr. ng Quezon habang Sergeant-at-Arms naman sina Patrick Kenneth M. Gacayan ng Coron at Jayson Rey M. Sespeñe ng Brooke’s Point.

Si Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates ang namuno sa panunumpa ng mga nagwaging opisyales ng SK Federation ng lalawigan. Sa kanyang mensahe, binigyang diin niya na malaki ang responsibilidad na nakaatang sa balikat ng mga opisyales ng SK bilang public servants.

Hinimok din ng gobernador ang mga ito na magbigay serbisyo ng buong husay at may katapatan para sa lahat ng kabataan sa lalawigan.

Samantala, si Bautista ay uupo bilang ex-officio member sa Sangguniang Panlalawigan bilang kapalit ni outgoing SK Federation President Anyatika Rodriguez.

Naisakatuparan ang nasabing aktibidad sa pangunguna ng DILG- Palawan sa pamumuno ni Provincial Director Virgilio L. Tagle.

Nagsilbi namang Board of Election Supervisors sina PD Tagle; Ferdinand Bermejo ng COMELEC at Sangguniang Panalalawigan Secretary Angela Peña habang Panel of Observers naman sina PLTCOL Lawrence Bataller ng PNP; Roger Garinga bilang kinatawan ng Civil Society Organizations (CSO), at Dr. Dennis M. Lucas, Sr. ng Palawan National School (PNS). Personal ding dumalo si Board Member Juan Antonio E. Alvarez sa nasabing aktibidad.