The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Tuesday launched a new digital service that allows the public to submit complaints and suggestions to the agency using their mobile phones.

In a press briefing at the LTO Central Office in Quezon City, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Jose Arturo “Jay Art” Tugade, unveiled the QR (quick response) code that has been posted in all LTO districts and regional offices nationwide.

Through the service, called “Isumbong Mo Kay Chief” QR code, the public may scan the QR code that will direct them to a survey form where they can provide details of their feedback to the agency.

They can also choose from a list of common complaints such as slow service, rude employees, dirty environment, or fixer presence.

Alternatively, they can send their feedback by e-mail to ltoco.feedback@gmail.com.

The “Isumbong Mo Kay Chief” QR code is part of LTO’s efforts to digitalize its operations and improve its customer experience.

“Isa po ito sa mga inisyatibo ng LTO tungo sa mas epektibong pagseserbisyo sa taumbayan at sa mabilis na mga transaksyon lalo na’t pursigido nating itinutulak ang full digitalization ng ahensya (This is one of the initiatives of LTO towards more effective service to the public and faster transactions especially as we are pushing for full digitalization of the agency),” Tugade said.

He also urged the public to use the online feedback mechanism platform to report their complaints so that they can be investigated and addressed by the agency. (PNA)

