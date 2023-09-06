As part of the 123rd Philippine Civil Service Anniversary celebration, a License to Own and Possess Firearms caravan will take place from September 11 to 15 at the Convention Center at the Provincial Capitol Compound.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) said Wednesday that the License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) event will be carried out in cooperation with the Regional Civil Security Unit (CSRU-4B) and the provincial government, with the support of the Provincial Government Security Services (PGSS) and Provincial Peace and Order Program (POP), as well as the Palawan Provincial Police Office.

It said the event is open to the public and is intended for those who wish to process LTOPF applications or renewals within the city and province.

The schedules are as follows: September 11-13 for Provincial Government of Palawan employees and gun enthusiasts from municipal areas in the province, and September 14-15 for gun enthusiasts from the city of Puerto Princesa.

For new applicants, the following documents are needed: Application Form, Affidavit of Undertaking, 1 Valid ID, Proof of Income, Proof of Billing, NSO Birth Certificate, Neurological Examination (Neuro), Drug Test, and Gun Safety Seminar Certificate. For renewals, you must submit the Application Form, Affidavit of Undertaking, 1 Valid ID, Neurological Examination (Neuro), and Drug Test.

The LTOPF caravan is an annual event held in the province, allowing residents to renew or apply for their licenses without the need to travel to Metro Manila, reducing the expenses and inconveniences associated with LTOPF processing.