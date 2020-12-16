LTO urged to establish satellite centers in Southern Palawan

Main proponent Ryan Maminta said the LTO satellite centers would lessen the need for residents to take a trip to Puerto Princesa City and spend more than a day to process their paperwork.

The provincial board has approved a resolution urging the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to set up satellite registration and licensing centers in southern Palawan towns in 2021 to cater to the vehicular paperwork needs of residents.

Main proponent Ryan Maminta said the LTO satellite centers would lessen the need for residents to take a trip to Puerto Princesa City and spend more than a day to process their paperwork.

He said that providing more accessible LTO services to the municipalities will reduce the number of motorists driving with no adequate permits including licenses.

“Nakikita natin na ito ang isa sa mga matugunan para mabawasan ang mga hirap ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na’t mahigit sa mga komunidad ay naglipana ang mga unlicensed drivers at unregistered vehicles, primarily motorcycles,” he said.

He added that the LTO should work with local government units (LGUs) for special concerns, such as manpower requirements.

“Dapat din may proper coordination sa mga LGUs para makapaghanda ang mga motorista sa pag-setup ng LTO ng kanilang mga satellite registration at licensing. Alam natin na ang LTO madalas ay limitado rin ang budget nila, kaya baka puwede silang makipag-coordinate sa mga LGUs para matulungan sila,” he said.