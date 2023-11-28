The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is set to rigorously enforce the “No registration, No travel” policy nationwide, aiming to ensure the registration of motorcycles and vehicles .

LTO Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II said Monday that in the coming days, the establishment of random checkpoints by their office can be expected for the strict enforcement of the said policy.

Mendoza said that the LTO has experienced a revenue shortfall of over P37 billion, a situation they believe is due to a substantial decline in the renewal of registrations.

“I hope there are less apprehensions and more voluntary compliance. Pero yong checkpoints, talagang i-strict natin yan. They will be randomly scattered throughout cities,” he said.

An analysis of the agency’s data revealed that 65% of the motor vehicles in the country fall into the category of delinquent or have expired registrations, indicating that their owners either neglected or intentionally avoided registering them.

Motor vehicles that have not been registered by their scheduled due dates are considered delinquent. LTO’s data shows that out of the 38.3 million vehicles in the country, around 24.7 million are categorized as such.

He said only roughly 13.3 million vehicles, equivalent to 35% of the total motor vehicles in the country, are presently registered.

Mendoza explained that when translated into financial terms, the lost revenue from registration fees and penalties amounts to approximately P37.10 billion, which is owed by the owners of these delinquent motor vehicles.

The LTO report’s data was gathered up until April 2022, prior to the implementation of the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) for motor vehicle registration.

Mendoza highlighted the concerning nature of this data, noting that, based on their evaluations, delinquent motor vehicles typically fail to pass roadworthiness inspections, which include emission tests, or lack proper insurance coverage.

He noted further that the rigorous enforcement of the policy is also linked to guaranteeing the safety of vehicle travel, particularly for those used for public transportation.

“Road safety rin, kasi hindi natin na iinspeksyon, lalo na kung pampublikong sasakyan yan,” he explained.