LTO to require driving lessons from license applicants

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will start requiring driver’s license applicants to undergo official road safety seminars and actual driving lessons from certified instructors in their accredited centers before they are allowed to get behind their wheels.

Antonio dela Cruz, chief of the LTO Palawan Field Office, said Friday that the requirement is part of their “improved licensing process”. It will cover all license applications, including student permits to ensure driving knowledge and road safety.

Dela Cruz said the new requirement is stated in Memorandum Circular No. 2019-2176.

The move is reportedly in compliance with the standardization of the driver’s education that directs all LTOs to prepare in setting up education centers that they will accredit.

“Nationwide ang utos na ito [hindi lang sa amin dito sa Palawan]. Kaya ang target ay this year ay masimulan na ang lahat ng kukuha ng license ay dadaan dito. Lahat ito kahit student permit pa lang. Kailangan na nilang dumaan sa driving school kahit marunong na silang magmaneho kasi mas maganda pa rin na may kaalaman talaga sila at kumbaga refresher na rin pagdating sa pagdri-drive,” Dela Cruz said.

Renewal of driver’s licenses and change of codes will also require individuals to undergo the same training, she said.

She added they are now conducting information, education, and communications campaigns to ensure that the public will know about their new requirement program.

“Basta lahat po [na may kinalaman sa license] ay kailangan mag-undergo sa driving school,” she said.

She said that they are also looking for interested individuals or business personalities who would like to set up driving schools for the implementation of the program.

Dela Cruz said that they will only provide briefing and accreditation to the schools as the entire licensing system will be redesigned.

“Naghahanap kami ng mga tao na interesadong magtayo ng mga driving schools nila then may mga requirements na dapat nilang ipasa sa LTO para sa accreditation nila as one of the legitimate schools natin,” she said.

Based on the memorandum, the driving schools should be equipped with classrooms, libraries, equipment and motorcycle, automatic, and manual vehicle.

Driving instructors should also be National Certificate II Driving and Automotive servicing holders and must be passers of the neuropsychiatric test of the government.

