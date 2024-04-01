The Land Transportation Office has announced the resumption of the renewal and claiming of plastic card-printed driver’s licenses following the lifting of the injunction order by the Court of Appeals (CA).

In a statement, Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said that the schedule for renewal completion aims to expedite the process for motorists to start claiming their plastic-printed driver’s licenses next week.

“Ito naman ang bilin ng ating Department of Transportation Secretary Jame Bautista na dapat ay may magandang balita na babalikan ang ating mga kliyente pagkatapos ng kanilang mahabang bakasyon,” Mendoza said.

According to the LTO memo, the schedule for renewal of driver’s licenses depends on their expiration dates:

– Licenses expiring from April 1 to August 31, 2023, and April 1 to April 30, 2024, are scheduled for renewal from April 15 to April 30, 2024.

– Licenses expiring from Sept 1 to Dec 31, 2023, and May 1 to May 31, 2024, are scheduled for renewal from May 1 to May 31, 2024.

– Licenses expiring from Jan 1 to March 31, 2024, and June 1 to June 30, 2024, are scheduled for renewal from June 1 to June 30, 2024.

Failure to renew within the prescribed schedule will render the license expired, as per the memorandum.

After the Court of Appeals upheld the Department of Transportation and the LTO’s appeal of a Quezon City court’s Writ of Preliminary Injunction, the LTO received at least a million plastic cards on Monday, March 25.

This injunction had halted the delivery of 3.2 million remaining plastic cards, resulting in a backlog of around 4.1 million plastic-printed driver’s licenses by the end of March.

With the delivery of the remaining 3.2 million plastic cards assured, Mendoza aims to narrow the backlog gap while ensuring sufficient supply and stock for the entire year 2024.

To prevent overcrowding at LTO offices, Mendoza emphasized the importance of the schedule list, which will ensure orderly distribution. The list will be posted in LTO offices and on their social media accounts.

Mendoza has instructed regional directors to coordinate with the LTO Central Office for the delivery of plastic cards to district offices and satellite offices nationwide.