Additional periodic medical examinations for drivers with valid 5-year and 10-year licenses are no longer required following a directive from Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Jay Art Tugade to amend Memorandum Circular 2021-2285 or the Supplemental Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 10930.

Under the current guidelines, individuals with driver’s licenses valid for 5 years are required to undergo periodic medical exams on the third year from their birthdate of license issuance, while those with 10-year validity are required to undergo exams on the fourth and seventh year from their birthdate of license issuance.

However, based on studies, data, and consultations, Tugade has decided to remove the mandatory periodic medical examination, as there is no empirical data suggesting that it can prevent road accidents.

“There’s no empirical data saying that the periodic medical examination could prevent road crashes,” he said.

With the amendment, mandatory medical examination will now only be required once, either prior to obtaining a new license or renewing an existing one, specifically 60 days prior to or on the specified renewal date, for both 5-year and 10-year validity licenses, according to Tugade’s memorandum.

For Filipino drivers who work or reside in other countries, they will be required to undergo a medical examination within 30 days upon arrival in the Philippines before they are allowed to drive.

“Kami sa LTO ay naniniwala na ang hakbang na ito ay magdudulot ng bahagyang ginhawa sa publiko dahil bukod sa hindi na sila kailangang gumastos ng paulit-ulit para sa medical examinations, maiiwasan din ang dagdag-abala lalo na sa mga mahahalaga ang oras para sa trabaho. Nasa pagkukusa na lang ngayon ng bawat indibidwal kung nanaisin nilang sumalang sa medical examination,” he said.

About Post Author