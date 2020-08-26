LTO Palawan resumes processing of drivers’ licenses

The LTO Palawan District Office on Sunday (August 23), announced that applicants with student permit issued before July 2020 are required to pass an accomplished application for driver’s license (ADL) form, which is available at the district office, including student permit that has been issued for at least a month, and a medical permit issued by any clinic accredited by LTO.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) Palawan District has resumed its processing of applications for non-professional licenses, which was suspended due to the pandemic restrictions.

The LTO Palawan District Office on Sunday (August 23), announced that applicants with student permit issued before July 2020 are required to pass an accomplished application for driver’s license (ADL) form, which is available at the district office, including student permit that has been issued for at least a month, and a medical permit issued by any clinic accredited by LTO.

Applicants with student permits issued from August 3 and onwards are required to provide the same requirements, but they are to pass a Practical Driving Course (PDC) Certificate issued by any driving school accredited by LTO.

The clinics accredited by LTO are the Solrac Medical Clinic located at Robinsons Place Palawan, Cable Tow Medical Clinic, Medical Clinic ni Juan, St. Joseph’s Medical Clinic, Veranda’s Medical Clinic, ProHealth Medical Clinic, Walk-in Medical Clinic, and other LTO-accredited clinics located at E. Valencia Street in Puerto Princesa City.

Driving schools accredited by LTO are Lagrisola Driving School at Rizal Avenue, Alcoan Driving School at the Robinsons Place Palawan, RVL Driving School at Brooke’s Point, and San Brendan College, Inc. at Taytay.

The office reminded that excluding the costs of requirements, the non-professional driver’s license would only cost P820.26 and that applicants avoid dealing with fixers.

Applicants must pass the actual exam which is the driving test and achieve a passing score of 30/40 in the written test.

(With a report from Romar Miranda)