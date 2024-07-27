Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II personally visited Coron to inaugurate the new extension office of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in the town on July 25.

The opening of the new extension office aligns with the administration’s goal, led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to bring public services closer to the people, according to the LTO before this weekend.

The newly established LTO office in Coron is a part of a comprehensive endeavor spearheaded by Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista and Mendoza. Its primary objective is to enhance road infrastructure and advance road safety.

LTO stated that the new office demonstrates the administration’s dedication to effective governance and facilitating commercial activities, which are crucial for preventing unlawful transportation operations and enforcing the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.

The LTO stated that the extension office will provide services to residents of Coron and nearby municipalities such as Busuanga, Culion Island, Linapacan, and other surrounding islands.

“Previously, these residents faced an arduous 300-kilometer journey, approximately eight hours of travel, to reach the nearest LTO District Office in Puerto Princesa City,” the transportation office said.

Mendoza expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in making the new office a reality. He also commended the dedication of LTO personnel, whose efforts are helping to restore the agency’s trust and confidence among the Filipino people.

Mayor Mario Reyes Jr. of Coron played an important role in this endeavor, showcasing steadfast dedication to the welfare of the people he represents.

LTO said his contributions paved the way for the LTO Coron, guaranteeing that the resident of the town and its surrounding regions can now benefit from enhanced availability of vital public services.